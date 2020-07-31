July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Israelis who arrived by boat failed to self-isolate

By Annette Chrysostomou0496

Two persons arriving from Israel – a category C country – by boat at the Limassol marina were caught moving around in public instead of isolating themselves, police said on Friday.

They have not been fined but will appear in court later.

Only Cypriot nationals and permanent residents from category C countries are allowed to enter Cyprus and must self-isolate.

They were among the violations of coronavirus measures caught by police during 24 hours from 7am on Thursday to 7am on Friday.

Premises and individuals in Limassol, Nicosia, Larnaca and Paphos were booked for violating measures.

According to a police spokesman, 16 were booked in Limassol.

Customers at three bars and a café did not keep the required distance from each other, in 10 other businesses people were not using masks, while three owners did not display the necessary signage.

Nine premises were fined €500 and one €750.

Seven people at premises in Nicosia did not wear masks. One was fined €500 and the other six €300.

In Larnaca a cafeteria was slapped with a fine of €1,000, again for a violation of mask usage, in Paphos two were fined €500 each for the same reason, and in the Famagusta district one establishment was ordered to pay €300.



Related posts

News podcast: The appalling conditions of migrant workers Cyprus

Rosie Charalambous

Illegal third country nationals deported

Staff Reporter

Migrants abandon boat, slip back into Republic on foot

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: President holds virus meeting after spike in cases

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police seek car after officer injured

Annette Chrysostomou

Orange warning for the third day

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign