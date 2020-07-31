July 31, 2020

Coronavirus: Mandatory use of face masks in indoor spaces from midnight

By Evie Andreou02765

People will have to wear masks in indoor spaces and those failing to do so will be fined €300, Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou announced on Friday.

The mandatory use of masks in indoor areas will be in force from Friday midnight.

The minister also announced restrictions as regards gatherings in Limassol.

Ioannou said he and the justice minister gave new strict instructions to competent authorities to enforce the regulations on the prevention of the spread of the coronavirus after relaxation was observed by services as regards checks.

“We are among the few countries globally to have successfully tackled the pandemic,” Ioannou said.

The lifting of many restrictions has led to many ignoring the personal protection regulation and social distancing while people who should have been self-isolating did not do so.

He said Cyprus was the first EU member to introduce three categories as regards arrivals from abroad. The other countries have only two categories.

The announcement follows a meeting earlier at the Presidential Palace between President Nicos Anastasiades and the advisory team on coronavirus.

The meeting at the Presidential Palace took place after 13 new Covid-19 cases were announced on Wednesday by authorities, the highest daily tally in some time and another 10 on Thursday, eight of them from Limassol.

In addition to Ioannou, the ministers of interior, transport, justice, finance and the deputy minister for tourism also participated at the meeting.

 

