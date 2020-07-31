July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: President holds virus meeting after spike in cases

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00

President Nicos Anastasiades will meet with his coronavirus health experts on Friday morning to decide on likely further measures following a spike in new cases particularly in the Limassol region.
The mandatory wearing of masks in indoor spaces will be among the topics to be discussed.
The meeting at the Presidential Palace takes place after 13 new Covid-19 cases were announced on Wednesday by authorities, the highest daily tally in some time and another 10 on Thursday, eight of them from Limassol. This has sounded the alarm to epidemiologists and the government and have prompted appeals to the public to stop being complacent and to follow the necessary protective measures.
Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou will hold a press conference after the meeting at the Presidential Palace during which he is expected to make announcements.
Petros Karayiannis, a member of the scientific advisory team on Covid-19 and professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the University of Nicosia’s Medical School did not rule out on Thursday that the use of protective masks in indoor places may become mandatory.
During the meeting, which is set for 1000am it is expected that decisions will be taken about police and health checks conducted by authorities in various premises.

 



The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related posts

Police seek car after office injured

Annette Chrysostomou

Orange warning for the third day

Staff Reporter

Thief detained after tidying up house

Annette Chrysostomou

Army recruits sworn in

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus Hotels will take 2-3 years to recover – Hotel Association

Gina Agapiou

Greens ‘will never give up’ opposing new Paphos church

Bejay Browne
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign