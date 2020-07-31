July 31, 2020

Cyprus had highest number of EU infringement cases in 2019

By Jonathan Shkurko0657
European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Despite a slight improvement from the previous year, Cyprus remained the first among EU member states for number of infringement cases concerning EU directives at the end 2019.

Over half of all infringement proceedings across the bloc in 2019 were related to the late transposition of directives.

Bulgaria, Belgium, Greece and Cyprus had the highest number of new cases opened against them, whereas the fewest were open against Denmark, Italy and Lithuania.

According to a report released by the European Commission on Friday, in December 2019 Cyprus had 54 open infringement cases, of which 43 were new.

Twenty-nine related to the late transposition of directives, though the island was not the highest in that specific category.

Of the 43 new cases, 15 concerned the environment, six were related to the internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and SMEs, five concerned health and food safety, five taxation and customs, and three were related to problems of mobility and transport.

The EU report on infringements is published annually and focuses on monitoring the application and reinforcement of EU laws in all 28 member states.

“The effective enforcement of EU laws matters to citizens as it upholds certain rights and benefits that otherwise would be denied,” the report said.

“It also matters to businesses in order ensure a level-playing field across the internal market.”

According to the report, while the number of open infringement cases remained stable over the past year, the general number of new infringement cases increased by over 20 per cent compared to the previous year.



