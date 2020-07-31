Everything ready for Aglandjia elections

Everything is ready for the by-election of the Aglandjia mayor which will be held on Sunday, election commissioner Lambrini Gogaki announced on Friday.

She stressed all necessary measures will be taken to conduct the election safely in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those involved have been informed what those measures will be.

Polling station staff, as well as any candidates or representatives present inside the polling stations should wear a face mask.

Access to polling stations will be coordinated so that it can take place without overcrowding. A sufficient number of antiseptic solutions will be placed in each polling station and objects, surfaces and voting booths will be disinfected frequently.

Each voter will be given a disinfected pen to sign the electoral roll and for use in the voting booth. The voting booths will not have curtains and will be placed in such a way that there is no direct visual contact by those who vote with other people present at the polling station.

Five candidates are running for mayor of Aglandjia, Maria Vassiliadou, supported by Edek, Efi Xanthou, supported by the Green Party and independent candidates Costas Kortas, Andeas Constantinou and Panagiotis Petrou.

In the 2016 election contest, Charalambos Petridis, who was appointed minister of defence in June, was elected mayor with 3,496 people voting for him, 45.73 per cent of the votes.

According to Gogaki, 14,619 residents of Aglandjia have the right to participate in the election on Sunday. There will be 23 polling stations.

Voting hours will be from 7am until 6pm with an hour’s break from noon until 1pm as stipulated by law.

Counting of votes will take place on the spot at the polling stations.

“We believe that the results of the elections will be known by 8pm,” she said, adding that the total cost of the elections is around €15,000.

Maria Vassiliadou will vote at 11.30am, Efi Xanthou at 10.30am, Costas Kortas at 10am, Andreas Constantinou at 11am, and Panagiotis Petro at 9.30am.

The newly elected mayor will be announced on Monday at 11am in the multipurpose hall of the finance ministry.





