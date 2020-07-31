July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Illegal third country nationals deported

By Staff Reporter0553
Larnaca airport (Christos Theodorides)

Authorities carried out an operation to deport 169 third country nationals who were staying illegally in Cyprus on Thursday.

According to an announcement, they were flown to their country of origin, which has not been named, in the afternoon.

The operation was carried out by the immigration service and police in coordination with European border and coast guard agency Frontex.

Another 107 persons, nationals of the same country, were also repatriated, the announcement said, while a similar operation is planned for the near future.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: Israelis who arrived by boat failed to self-isolate

Annette Chrysostomou

News podcast: The appalling conditions of migrant workers Cyprus

Rosie Charalambous

Migrants abandon boat, slip back into Republic on foot

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: President holds virus meeting after spike in cases

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Police seek car after officer injured

Annette Chrysostomou

Orange warning for the third day

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign