July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Leptos Armonia Beach Villas: Beauty at the water’s edge

By Press Release017
Perfectly located at the water’s edge in an exclusive seafront stretch, between the historical Paphos Harbour and the blue flag awarded Coral Bay Beach, Armonia Beach Villas,is another luxurious beachfront development by renowned property developers, Leptos Estates.

This exclusive development, comprising 23 limited edition luxury villas, flaunts an opulent living experience. From the contemporary architecture featuring clean lines and expansive panels opening up to large verandas that reach to the outdoor living spaces and beyond, to the elegant and sophisticated designs which blend artfully with state-of-the-art technology, Leptos Armonia Beach Villas presents an excellent investment opportunity.

Whether you fancy a dip in your private swimming pool, or choose to spend your evening socialising over a BBQ, you can certainly have it all. The serenity of the lush, landscaped gardens on the outside merges beautifully with the understated luxury evident in the quality finishes of the interiors.

Mellow textures and a refreshing palette of colours make Leptos Armonia Beach Villas a blissful haven where one can enjoy ultra-modern living at a relaxed pace. Immerse yourself in the beauty of beachfront living, and enjoy the tranquillity of your surroundings, complemented by unparalleled views of the Mediterranean, picture-perfect sunsets and the soothing sound of the waves.



