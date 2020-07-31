July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man drowns saving young boy in Limassol

By Andria Kades00
A 48-year-old man died on Friday evening in Limassol by drowning after trying to save a young boy’s life.

The man, only identified as Romanian, apparently realised that a young boy was drowning and went into the sea to save his life.

Both were taken to Limassol general hospital but the 48-year-old was pronounced dead. The young boy has recovered.



