July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Orange warning for the third day

By Staff Reporter018

Temperatures are forecast to climb to 43C on Friday, prompting the met office to issue an orange weather warning for the third consecutive day.

Temperatures reached 42C on Thursday.

Vulnerable groups are advised to stay indoors, especially during the hottest hours from 11am until 5pm.

On Saturday and Sunday temperatures will drop slightly but will remain above average for the time of the year.



Staff Reporter

