July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seek car after office injured

By Annette Chrysostomou05

Paphos police are looking for a yellow Honda Civic, a hatchback manufactured in 1992 or 1993 after the driver hit and injured a police officer on Thursday evening.

The officer signalled for the driver, who had one passenger in the car, to stop on Eleftheriou Venizelou street in Paphos at 7pm.

The driver, in an attempt to escape, hit the officer who was diagnosed with a broken arm and fled the scene.

According to a description, the vehicle does not have a front bumper.

Anyone who can help to locate the car or the persons in it is asked to contact Paphos traffic police at 26-806112, the citizens’ hotline at 1460 or any police station.

 



