Residents of Ayia Fyla in Limassol to protest against loud teen gatherings at night

People living in proximity to the Ayias Fylaxis Lyceum in Limassol will gather outside the school premises on Saturday at 10am to protest over what they say is years of anti-social behaviour and noise pollution from groups of young people gathering outside the school.

A member of the Ayia Fyla neighbourhood’s committee spoke to Cyprus Mail and complained that since 2010 teenagers have regularly gathered late at night keeping people awake with honking and loud music until the early hours of the morning.

On top of that, she also claimed teenagers often consume cannabis and leave their rubbish behind, polluting the entire area around the school.

“We reported the situation to the school, to the municipality and to the police, they are aware of what we are going through every night,” she said.

“Initially, the teenagers were gathering in the school’s parking, but after barriers were installed, they took their daily outings to the street, with the result that now there’s more noise than ever.”

The member of the neighbourhood’s committee said she was told by the police to collect signatures and complain to the municipality.

“We did that, we also met with the mayor of Limassol last year, to no avail,” she said.

“Many promises were made to us, none of which was fulfilled. Only the school did its part by installing barriers so teenagers could not meet inside the premises anymore.

“But that left us completely exposed to even more noise coming from the street. We cannot open our windows at night, as the noise starts from around 11pm until 6am the following day.”

According to the neighbourhood’s representative, police officers sometimes come and check the area after repeated phone calls to the local police station of Polemidia, but after breaking the gatherings, people simply flock back soon after.

“We are exhausted. We have been fighting this battle for around ten years and no one seems interested in solving the issue apart from people living here.

“Tomorrow’s protest is another desperate attempt to make our voices heard, so that finally officials will start taking proper action.”

Police officers at the local Polemidia station were not immediately available for comment.





