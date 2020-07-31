July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

News podcast: The appalling conditions of migrant workers Cyprus

By Rosie Charalambous0121

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.
Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week

  • We discuss the appalling treatment of some migrant workers in Cyprus
  • We find out how the environment could be a catalyst for peace-building on the island.

Also available HERE



