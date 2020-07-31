July 31, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Thief detained after tidying up house

By Annette Chrysostomou0261

A young man was arrested for stealing in Paphos on Thursday, but his tidy nature contributed to his capture.

He was arrested for an attempted burglary at a house in Lemba after first stealing a car in Kato Paphos after he arrived in Cyprus on July 26.

On Thursday, he entered the house in Lemba through a window and tried to escape with various objects.

Before he did, however, he reportedly watered the plants in the garden, tidied up the house, took a shower, and put on the owner’s clothes.

The daughter of the family, hearing noises, locked herself in a bedroom and notified the authorities.

The owner and police arrived at the house just as the man was leaving and detained him.



