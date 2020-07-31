July 31, 2020

UK to accommodate 30 million electric vehicles by 2040

Government policies aimed at decreasing the number of high-polluting vehicles in the United Kingdom will see the overall number of electric cars rising to 30 million by 2040.

The National Grid, the system operator of the United Kingdom’s electricity and gas supply has unveiled four modeled scenarios predicting how emission figures will deviate in the next two decades. Three out of these scenarios progress in such a way that the goal of net-zero emissions by the middle of the current century seems like an achievable objective.

Renewable energy sources, in addition to carbon capture and storage technology, will see the energy and power sector be carbon negative by 2033. Meanwhile, natural gas produced without this emissions-lowering technology will be cut by 50% by 2038, according to the National Grid.

The significance in the National Grid’s predictions being accurate is not lost on the company. The UK government has officially pledged, in a legally-binding manner, to reach a net-zero emissions figure and industries across various sectors must adapt their operations to make this a reality. In terms of the automotive sector, connecting millions of electric or electric hybrid vehicles to the power grid is not a straightforward affair. At present, this would more than likely create major issues for energy companies and electricity network operators.

National Grid ESO Mark Herring said that the company can “see growth in renewable energy generation, including significant expansion in installed offshore wind capacity”, before adding that “there is widespread uptake in domestic electric vehicles, and growth and investment in hydrogen and carbon capture technologies too.”

 



