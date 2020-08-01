A minute with Axinia Nazari Flexibility coach and an amateur contortionist

Where do you live?

I live in Cyprus with my sister

What did you have for breakfast?

I had a date with almonds and walnuts before my early morning sessions and then cherries and coffee right after my sessions

Describe your perfect day

In a perfect world my perfect day would probably be a sunny summer day, by the beach, a place with a breath-taking sea view where I get to practice contortion and have all my sessions, the right book to read a nice fresh baby coconut for a drink a best friend to tease and laugh about life choices. Then later on a great Persian homemade meal by mom that tastes like heaven.

Best book ever read?

Oh wow, that’s a difficult question I love books, I can’t pick one: Ego is the Enemy, Surrounded by Idiots, The Charisma Myth, Leaders Eat Last, Spy the Lie and finally the Apple Experience.

These are books that people nowadays need to read more than ever, reading these books can actually be a humbling experience because perhaps we will get a reality check and learn about humility and sobriety

Best childhood memory?

All my childhood memories are with my sister, we were a bunch of naughty kids, drove my mom absolutely crazy. We watched a movie about these two sisters that ran away from home and we thought it is a genius idea, we lived in Iran back then so you can imagine how petrified my mom was when we didn’t go back home from school, we went to my grandma’s house. The punishment we got wasn’t so fun but we still remember and laugh.

What is always in your fridge?

Stuff for salad, I always say, a day without salad is a sad, sad day.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

I listen to all sorts of music, thanks to my neighbour, I use his premium Spotify account

What’s your spirit animal?

I love horses and dolphins, horses because I grew up with them and it was our weekend hobby with my sister when we would go to the country house, and also, they are so pretty and graceful I wish I could have one now. And dolphins, have you seen their faces?

What are you most proud of?

Hmmmm, For not settling, I was very uncompromising about the things I wanted in life. I had to try explaining people that I want to do splits and back bends and dance in a bikini for the rest of my life, you cant help but think that I am a fool, frankly I don’t even blame you but it worked out and I am indeed very proud of myself. When I first started I had just walked away from an office job and a fat pay check and started from barely making it through the month but when I look back, I would do it all over again.

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

Have you seen Into The Wild? I watched it when I was 18, Where this guy abandons everything and everyone and goes off to live on his own in Alaska. In his journal one of his last words before he died were; “Happiness is only real when shared.” If only more people knew this, we would probably live happily ever after. Priceless!

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

MY SISTER… obviously. She’s so much fun, we do it every month and I always say I want to keep doing it for the rest of my life

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

The time where I thought walking up to rich people and demanding they give me their money so I could build schools and feed kids in developing countries was a good idea. Turns out rich people don’t just give you their money but I’m not giving up I will keep doing it until someone gives in.

What is your greatest fear?

Sharks and cockroaches and wrinkles on my face.

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Be kinder to yourself

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

Being stingy… if a man doesn’t understand generosity, bluntly said he’s useless.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

Eat cherries till I die. Omg my favourite fruit. Also spend it with my loved ones making the best out of my last 24 hours. At least I know I would die happy.





