August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: five new cases detected, all in Limassol (Updated)

By Peter Michael028

Five new coronavirus cases from Limassol were announced by the health ministry on Saturday morning, bringing the total to 1,119.

According to the ministry, three cases arose from 242 individuals tested on private initiative, a couple, who presented symptoms and were tested, and another individual, who was a contact of another previously confirmed case.

Two more cases were found from among 527 tests processed from a sampling of 3,000 being taken in Limassol.

Both of these cases are from breaches in self-isolation measure, as one was a contact of a previously confirmed case, and the other was an individual, who presented symptoms and failed to communicate with a doctor, and was instead tested as part of the sampling being conducted in the city.

A total of 990 tests were processed on Friday night.

The ministry also said negative results were received from 135 tests processed on individuals returning to work during the second a third phase of lifting restrictions and 86 from random checks in Larnaca.

Six people are being treated for the virus at Famagusta General, the reference hospital.  The one individual in the high-dependency unit was moved to the normal ward, after showing improved conditions.

One person was also discharged the ministry said.

There was a spike in cases on Friday, when the health ministry announced 25 new cases, and 23 over the two days previous to that.

The ministry said they would be reporting on the coronavirus cases twice a day as of Saturday.

 



Related posts

Over 700 checks overnight, 38 bookings

Staff Reporter

‘A Cypriot driver’s dream will come true, just as it happened to me’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ready for UK visitors but will they come?

Bejay Browne

Our View: Papadopoulos needs to accept responsibility for mess Diko is in

CM: Our View

Man drowns saving young boy in Limassol

Andria Kades

Parliament votes tougher fines for drivers

Andria Kades
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign