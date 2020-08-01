August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: masks mandatory during Aglandia vote on Sunday

By Andria Kades00

The health ministry specified on Saturday that the use of masks was mandatory for those going to vote for the new Aglandjia mayor on Sunday.

Voters will have to use a mask from the entrance of the polling station until they leave.

Not wearing a mask carries a €300 fine.

Staff at the polling stations are also required to wear a mask throughout the whole time and maintain individual protection measures.

The by-election for the new Aglandjia mayor is set to take place on Sunday after Charalambos Petridis was recently appointed to the post of defence minister.

Competition for the position are Maria Vassiliadou, supported by Edek, Efi Xanthou, supported by the Green Party and independent candidates Costas Kortas, Andeas Constantinou and Panagiotis Petrou.

A total of 14,619 residents of Aglandjia have the right to participate in the election on Sunday. There will be 23 polling stations.

 

Voting hours will be from 7am until 6pm with an hour’s break from noon until 1pm as stipulated by law.



Related posts

Archbishop: let’s not let coronavirus spread in our churches

Andria Kades

Pop, Latin and techno nights at Mason bar

Eleni Philippou

Medical cannabis regulations passed 

Peter Michael

Coronavirus: five new cases in Limassol, Kostrikis says lockdown not discussed as yet (Update 2)

Peter Michael

Over 700 checks overnight, 38 bookings

Staff Reporter

‘A Cypriot driver’s dream will come true, just as it happened to me’

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign