August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Medical cannabis regulations passed 

By Peter Michael00

Parliament has passed a bill to regulate the prescription, distribution, and availability of medical cannabis.

The bill was voted into law 42 votes in favour and seven against.

The amendments to the regulation were made with a view to minimizing the risk of the sector falling into the hands of the illegal drugs trade, and from abuse by people seeking the treatment.

According to the report submitted by the house health committee, the regulations set the standards for prescription of medical cannabis based on the scientific use of the drug.

The committee also reported they were disappointed with the delays from the health minister to approve the prescription of medical cannabis for some patients, leading them to buy from the drug dealers.

Introducing an amendment, the head of the Green Party Giorgos Perdikis said the minister would have too much control in deciding how much medical cannabis will be available and which specialists will be allowed to prescribe it.

The amendment was shot down by the rest of the plenary.

Ruling-Disy MP Efthymios Diplaros said the regulations were set to control the uncontrolled prescription and circulation of medical cannabis.



