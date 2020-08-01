August 1, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Over 700 checks overnight, 38 bookings

By Staff Reporter00

Police carried out 733 inspections of premises across Cyprus overnight and made 38 bookings in the last 24 hours for violations of the coronavirus restrictions.

In Nicosia there were 137 inspections and 15 bookings. In Limassol 203 of the former and six of the latter. In Larnaca there were 191 checks and four bookings, in Paphos 64 checks and 9 bookings, in the Famagusta district 102 and four, and in the Morphou area, 36 checks with no bookings.



Staff Reporter

Related posts

‘A Cypriot driver’s dream will come true, just as it happened to me’

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus ready for UK visitors but will they come?

Bejay Browne

Our View: Papadopoulos needs to accept responsibility for mess Diko is in

CM: Our View

Man drowns saving young boy in Limassol

Andria Kades

Parliament votes tougher fines for drivers

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Ioannou says thorough checks at ports of entry after Israelis ignore isolation rules (Updated)

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign