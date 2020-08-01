Pop, Latin and techno nights at Mason bar

Mason Bar is known for its active music agenda and this August the bar has planned several live performances.
The first is the well-known Latin Jazz band Macumba, comprised of experienced, talented musicians. All four band members, Rodrigo Caceres, Rodos Panagiotou, George Morfitis and Elias Ioannou, are well known on the local music scene individually and come together as Macumba to bring their take on Latin-Jazz. Their repertoire is often described as an “explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-Cuban blended through a modern post-jazz aesthetic.”
On Sunday the band will return to Mason Bar once again for another vibrant live show starting at 9pm. If you can’t make this week’s show o August 7 Macumba will be in Nicosia for a performance at Kafenio to Leoforio.
Back at Mason Bar, pop-rock vibes will sound on August 6 by two Macumba band members (Rodrigo Caseres and Rodos Panayiotou) along with Christina Averkiou and Spyros Aristeidou.
For its next music night, Mason Bar will feature another music genre, completely different for the last two as it welcomes techno DJ Jonas Saalbach. “The world of Techno is not round,” say the organisers. “You will find edges and vacuum in it. Jonas Saalbach is one of those who moves between these. From time to time he is sending underground beats through the world and then he is producing big floor tracks.”
From a small town in the south of Germany, he moved to Berlin and made it first as a DJ and later as a Live Act and fulltime producer. With his performance at Fusion Festival in 2015 he made it to the big league. Nevertheless, Jonas Saalbach is still trying to find the balance; out of the niche, into the big crowded gigs and back to small clubs, where everything started. And so, Mason Bar is his next stop on August 14, starting at around 9pm.
For this event, there is a €20 entrance fee at the door for walk-ins and a minimum charge of €160 per table for 5 people. To reserve call 99-878920.
