August 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Aglandjia residents vote for their new mayor

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Aglandjia residents on Sunday are voting for their new mayor after incumbent Charalambos Petridis was recently appointed defence minister.

The 23 polling stations for the by-election for the new Aglandjia mayor opened on 7am and will close at 6pm. There will be a break between noon and 1pm.

The candidates are Maria Vassiliadou, supported by Edek, Efi Xanthou, supported by the Green Party and independent candidates Costas Kortas, Andeas Constantinou and Panagiotis Petrou.

A total of 14,619 residents of Aglandjia have the right to vote in the election.

The results are expected to be announced at 8pm.

The use of masks is mandatory for those going to vote. They must wear their mask from the entrance of the polling station until they leave.

Not wearing a mask carries a €300 fine as per the latest measures announced on Friday by the health minister.



