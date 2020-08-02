August 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after abduction and indecent assault of woman

By Evie Andreou0276

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after being reported by a woman, 31, that he had abducted her while she was walking along a Limassol street.

The incident took place at around 3 am on Sunday.

The woman told police that while she was walking along a street in Limassol, a man she didn’t know drove near her and started harassing her verbally.

She said she tried to hide to avoid him, but the man got out of the car and forcibly put her into the vehicle and drove off while trying to sexually harass her.

He then drove her to an area in Polemidia where the woman was able to run away and report the incident to the police.



