Arrest and fine over fireworks and big crowd at Limassol birthday party (Update)

A 43-year-old man from Limassol was arrested early on Sunday after admitting he bought fireworks for a teenager’s birthday party while the woman whose house the party took place, was fined for violating the measures against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the police, the explosion of fireworks at around 9 pm on Saturday in the Ayios Ioannis area led officers to a group of teenagers, who fled as soon as they saw the patrol car.

The officers also found a large number of 13-year-olds in a nearby house having a birthday party.

Officers discovered that some of the 13-year-olds were the ones using the fireworks which the birthday girl had bought from one of her friends, also 13, for €25.

Police asked the 13-year-old boy and his father, 43, to go to the station for a statement. The father said it was he who had bought the fireworks from a man last Thursday and gave them to his son.

The 43-year-old was arrested for illegal possession of fireworks.

The woman who had hosted the birthday party was fined for violating the measures against the spread of coronavirus.

According to the latest decree by the health minister, no more than 10 people are allowed to get together in social gatherings in Limassol, a move deemed necessary after the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the district.

Police booked 22 businesses and 64 people during the past 24 hours as part of checks on the implementation of measures against the spread of coronavirus.

In Nicosia 178 inspections were carried out and 10 businesses and 18 persons were booked, in Limassol three business and 19 people were booked during 386 checks, and in Larnaca 298 checks took place during which two businesses and 20 persons were booked. In Paphos, four businesses were booked during 41 checks, while in the Famagusta district 206 inspections were carried out leading to three businesses and seven people being booked. In the Morphou area, 189 inspections were carried out, without anyone being booked.

At the airports, two travellers were booked at that of Paphos for not filling out a CyprusFlightPass form and 14 people at that of Larnaca.

Police also booked three travellers who did not wear a protective mask inside the Larnaca airport.





