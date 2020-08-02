August 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest of man from Paphos over gun threats

By Evie Andreou03

A 63-year-old man from Paphos was arrested on Sunday morning after allegedly threatening two women at gunpoint on Saturday evening.

The man, according to the police, walked into a pharmacy with his hunting gun at around 10 pm on Saturday and threatened a woman working there. He then went into a bar and threaten another woman there and left.

An arrest warrant was issued on him but after officers went to his house, they had to negotiate with him until he agreed to step outside. He was finally arrested at around 7 am on Sunday.

Court also ordered that he must undergo obligatory psychiatric assessment.



