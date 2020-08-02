August 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fifteen more Covid-19 cases detected late Saturday

By Evie Andreou02075
Covid-19 testing in Limassol (CNA)

The health ministry on Sunday announced that 15 more coronavirus cases were detected late Saturday evening, the majority in Limassol.

According to the health ministry, the results were among 947 lab tests.

Ten of these cases are people from the Limassol district who got tested as part of the 3,000 random tests given by the government to see the extent of the spread of the virus in the community.

The other five were the result of private testing.

The health ministry said more information would be given in the afternoon announcement of the new cases.

On Saturday, the health ministry had announced that 10 cases were detected, half of which in Limassol.

The total number of cases in Cyprus is now 1,139.



