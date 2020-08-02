August 2, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece is being moved to category B from next week

By Evie Andreou00
File photo (Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Greece will be moved from Thursday to category B countries, the health ministry announced on Sunday after several people who arrived from Greek destinations tested positive to coronavirus.

According to the ministry, from Thursday, August 6, Greece, which is currently in category A will be moved to category B.

This means that all passengers arriving from Greece, will have to present a negative coronavirus (PCR) test certificate not older than 72 hours.

The ministry also said that from Sunday and until Thursday, authorities will increase random tests to passengers arriving from Greece.

It recalled that Cypriot nationals and their families and people permanently residing in Cyprus travelling from Greece can get tested upon their arrival at the Larnaca and Paphos airports.

Passengers will bear the cost of the test.

The decision was taken after people who arrived from Greece tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, among the new cases announced, five were people who arrived to Cyprus from Athens, Thessaloniki and Mykonos.

All passengers regardless of nationality, must fill out the CyprusFlightPass form within 24 hours prior to their flight. (https://cyprusflightpass.gov.cy/ )



Related posts

‘Getting serious about NGO purge’

Elias Hazou

Arrest after abduction and indecent assault of woman

Evie Andreou

Man arrested three years after being sought for drugs case

Staff Reporter

Lyme disease sufferers look to Cyprus for lifeline

CM Guest Columnist

The one and only red line

Christos Panayiotides

Arrest of man from Paphos over gun threats

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign