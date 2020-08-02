August 2, 2020

Man arrested three years after being sought for drugs case

A 37-year-old man was remanded on Sunday by the Famagusta criminal court for seven days in connection with the discovery of 16 kilos of drugs in 2017.

The suspect had been sought by the police since February 2017 when 16kg of drugs were discovered in the businesses he was running.

The drugs were located after a tip-off that they were hidden in businesses the suspect was running in the Famagusta district.

The suspect was arrested on Friday in an area in the Famagusta district.



