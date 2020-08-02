August 2, 2020

Man dies in road accident in Limassol

Twenty-nine-year-old Yiannis Kolonas died on Sunday morning after losing control of the motorcycle he was riding on the Limassol to Paphos road and crashing into a metal road barrier.

Kolonas, according to the head of Limassol’s traffic police Michalis Michail, under conditions that are being investigated, lost control of his high-power motorcycle that crashed into a metal road barrier. It emerged during initial investigations that he was speeding, while he did not have a protective helmet on.

Due to the accident, the exit on the Paphos to Limassol motorway leading to Polemidia and the Limassol general hospital was temporarily closed to traffic at around 7 am. It was given back to traffic some three hours later.



