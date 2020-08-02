August 2, 2020

Twenty-six Covid-19 cases announced on Sunday (Update)

The health ministry on Sunday announced that 26 coronavirus cases were detected, including the 15 announced earlier in the day.

Eleven of the new cases were detected on Sunday among 1,977 lab tests.

They concern one person who arrived from Athens on Saturday and three passengers arriving from Thessaloniki on Friday. One of them had arrived from Germany via Thessaloniki. All four of them were randomly tested at the Larnaca airport.

One case concerns a person who arrived at the Paphos airport on Saturday from Mykonos.

Another person arrived at the Larnaca airport from Zurich.

Two cases concern people who tested privately and one is a close contact of a person already infected by the virus.

One pregnant woman was diagnosed after being tested before her admission to hospital for labour while the last case is a person who had symptoms.

Of the 15 cases detected late on Saturday and were initially announced on Sunday morning, 10 were among people tested as part of the 3,000 random tests provided by the government and all concern Limassol: six of them are random cases, three are contacts of people who tested positive at an earlier stage and three are contacts of the cluster concerning a person who had arrived from the US. The tenth case is still being investigated.

The other five are people who tested privately: four of them are part of the US arrival cluster and one is a Portuguese football player of Doxa FC. He arrived from Portugal on Thursday.

The total number of cases in Cyprus is now 1,150.



