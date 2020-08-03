August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Arrest after 375g cannabis found

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

Thirteen packages of cannabis, weighing a total of about 374 grammes, were found in Limassol by police on Sunday,

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the case.

At around 5.30pm, members of the drug squad stopped a car driven by the 29-year-old and searched the vehicle.

They found three nylon packages containing 69 grammes of cannabis, a precision scale and €430.

When his home in Limassol was searched, another ten nylon packages with the illegal drugs, weighing in total 305 grammes, were discovered.



