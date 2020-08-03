August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Completion and delivery of two additional photovoltaic parks

By Kyriacos Nicolaou00
Two additional photovoltaic parks, with a total capacity of 2.5MW were completed and connected to the EAC national network, from L&T Sun Power Ltd.

The two parks are part of a larger development program of photovoltaic parks of the company, aiming at producing energy from Renewable Energy Sources with a total capacity of 10MW.

L&T Sun Power Ltd, combines the joint efforts and the common goal of the investors and company’s shareholders which are Justy Business Ltd of Dr. Kirill Zimarin and Mr. Andrey Vedenkov, Lanitis Energy Ltd, of the Lanitis family and T.P. Timotheou Ltd, of Mr. Timotheos Timotheou for the continuous supply and the enrichment of the energy production balance in Cyprus from environmentally friendly sources.

This privately funded investment is substantially helping Cyprus meet its EU obligations and the overall goal for greener energy.

The two parks that were recently connected, one in Dali of 1.5MW and one in Geri of 1MW, come to contribute significantly to the further production and supply of energy in Cyprus from Renewable Energy Sources.

The delivery of the two parks will be followed in a short time by the completion of 3 additional parks that will increase the total supply of energy to 10MW.
More specifically, for the installation of the two parks, 6.228 photovoltaic panels and 40 voltage converters were placed in an area of 46.900 square meters.

The two photovoltaic systems have the capacity to produce and supply about 650 home residences with clean energy. They will also assist in the conservation of 3,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, which would require 85.000 trees to absorb them from the environment.



