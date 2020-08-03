August 3, 2020

Coronavirus: 23 people booked for breaking measures as campaign stepped up

By Annette Chrysostomou00

In 24 hours from Sunday 6am until Monday 6am, police carried out 1,605 inspections as part of an intensified campaign to enforce measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Most of the violations concerned people who were not wearing masks required in premises.

A total of 23 properties were booked, and 57 individuals: Nicosia: 241 inspections, three premises and 24 individuals booked; Limassol: 532 inspections, six premises and 16 individuals booked; Larnaca: 255 inspections, four premises and two individuals booked; Paphos: 165 inspections, five premises and 10 individuals booked; Famagusta: 261 inspections, five premises booked; Morfou: 151 inspections, five individuals booked.

New stricter regulations came into force on August 1.

According to the health ministry, all people aged six and above have to wear masks in supermarkets, bakeries, department stores, retail stores, shopping malls, churches, betting shops and elevators.

They are also required to wear a mask in churches, pharmacies and during visits to hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and other health care institutions.

Visits to other premises which serve the public are also included, whether they are in the private or public sector. These include banks, citizen service centres, post offices and the electricity authority.

Those not included in the above list are exempt.

Violations are punishable by a fine of €300, which individuals are liable to pay, not the place they are committing the offence in.

Employees who serve customers have to wear masks as well. This goes for those working in buildings but also for others who are in contact with the public such as bus drivers, deliverymen and couriers.

Construction workers must use disposable masks when travelling by car (the number of people in a car must not exceed two) and when using an elevator.



