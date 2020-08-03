August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Charges being considered against spreader from the US

By Evie Andreou0874

A woman who arrived from the US but failed to self-isolate infecting 14 other people so far is being investigated for possible offences, Justice Minister Emily Yiolitis said on Monday.

Responding to a question on Twitter about the conduct of the woman, the minister said she has been placed in self-isolation and is under supervision.

“A probe is underway through testimonies and the contact tracing process to see if charges can be substantiated against her, and if yes, which ones,” Yiolitis said on Twitter.

“Rest assured that where responsibilities arise on such a serious matter, they will be attributed,” she said.

Yiolitis also said she was waiting for a report from the health ministry about tracing her contacts so she can look into whether a case can be substantiated against her.

She recalled that people found violating the self-isolation decree can be fined €300 or jailed for a year and/or fined up to €50,000.

Six of the 26 new cases announced on Sunday were contacts of the woman.

According to the health ministry, the woman violated her quarantine, “visited various areas, organised and attended a party and a dinner.”

So far, the cluster she started numbers 14 people, in Limassol and also reportedly in Larnaca. Among them is a 13-year-old girl who is being treated at the Makarios children’s hospital, reports said.

Yiolitis also announced on Monday that the police will be conducting intensive random spot checks all over Cyprus to confirm that people from category C countries and close contacts of confirmed patients are indeed self-isolating at the accommodation address they provided upon entry to the country.



