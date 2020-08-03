August 3, 2020

Coronavirus: five new cases announced on Monday (updated)

By George Psyllides0816

Health authorities on Monday announced five new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 1,155.

The five new cases were detected through 2,581 tests.

Two of the cases are in Limassol, currently experiencing a coronavirus outbreak with several clusters. One was a contact that belongs to a supermarket cluster, authorities said.

The second Limassol case was among 317 samples that were part of a programme involving the random screening of 3,000 district residents.

The other two cases concern passengers who arrived on Sunday, both Cypriots. One came from London and was tested at the airport while the second one lives and works in South Africa.

She arrived through Paris and Athens and was part of the authorities’ random testing.

The fifth case was detected by the general hospital labs.

Random screenings conducted in the districts of Larnaca, Famagusta, and Nicosia, so far yielded only negative results.

The ministry said it had conducted 142 tests in Larnaca, 388 in Nicosia, and 66 in Famagusta.

The screenings are part of a programme to carry out 9,000 random tests in the three districts – 3,000 in each.

Four people are currently being treated at Famagusta general hospital. Their condition is good, the health ministry said.

 



