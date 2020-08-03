August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Five new cases in the north

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Five new cases of the coronavirus were detected in the north on Sunday, authorities announced in the evening.

According to the announcement, 1,531 people were tested in 24 hours, and of these five tested positive.

They had all been in contact with other confirmed case and are already in quarantine.

The total number of cases in the north is 151 while four people have lost their lives.



