August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Disy backed Andreas Constantinou new Aglandjia mayor

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Aglandjia residents on Sunday voted for Disy-backed Andreas Constantinou as their new mayor.

Runner-up was Costas Kortas, backed by Diko and Akel. Other candidates were Maria Vassiliadou, supported by Edek, Efi Xanthou, supported by the Green Party and independent Panayiotis Petrou.

The election was held as Charalambos Petrides, who was mayor of the large Nicosia suburb until June, was appointed defence minister.

A total of 14,619 residents of Aglandjia had the right to vote in the election. Reportedly, only 5,429 turned up at the 23 polling stations which were open from 7am until 6pm, with a lunch break from noon until 1pm.

The use of masks was mandatory and non-compliance was punishable by a fine of €300.

 



Related posts

Greece is being moved to category B from next week

Evie Andreou

‘Getting serious about NGO purge’

Elias Hazou

Arrest after abduction and indecent assault of woman

Evie Andreou

Man arrested three years after being sought for drugs case

Staff Reporter

Lyme disease sufferers look to Cyprus for lifeline

CM Guest Columnist

Arrest of man from Paphos over gun threats

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign