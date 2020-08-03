August 3, 2020

Extreme weather warning for Tuesday

By George Psyllides0147

The Met service has issued an extreme temperature warning for Tuesday, expecting it to reach 40C in some areas.

The warning will be in force between 1pm and 5pm.

The service said it expected temperatures to reach around 40C inland and 33C in mountain areas.

People belonging in vulnerable groups like the elderly and young children should avoid exposure during those hours.



