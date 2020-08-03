August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire destroys car on way to Troodos

By Annette Chrysostomou00
File photo

A fire broke out in a car travelling to Troodos and destroyed the vehicle on Sunday afternoon.

At around 3.15pm, the car burst into flames near the picnic area of Livadi tou Passia. The woman driving it and her two children who were passengers immediately got out of the vehicle and were not injured.

Fire trucks rushed to the scene to put out the fire. Police and soldiers from a nearby army camp arrived quickly and directed traffic.



