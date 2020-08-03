August 3, 2020

July the hottest month for 37 years

By Annette Chrysostomou01213

The month of July had the highest average daily maximum temperature since 1983, the met office announced on Monday.

“During the month of July 2020, high maximum temperatures were recorded in several areas in Cyprus,” the announcement said.

“Specifically, the daily maximum temperatures recorded at the Athalassa radio station were high enough for July to rank it as the month with the highest average daily maximum temperature since 1983, ie for the last 37 years.”

The average daily maximum temperature for the month as calculated for the Athalassa radio station was 39.7C.

According to the met office, July 2020 was also the month in which the thermometer reached or even exceeded 40C more times than any other July from 1983 onwards, while during this month most warnings for high temperatures were issued, both yellow ones for maximum temperatures of 40C and orange ones for even higher temperatures.

During the month, the meteorological service issued 16 yellow warnings, five on consecutive days from July 10 to 14, and four orange ones, three on consecutive days from 28 to 30. In comparison, in July 2017, a month which was considered extremely hot, only 13 yellow and two orange alerts were issues.

The highest average temperature in July 2017 was 38.5C.

2017, however, had the hottest day – 44.4C on July 2, while the highest temperature measured this July at the station was 42.7C, on July 31.



