August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca man dies in labour accident

By George Psyllides00

A 58-year-old Larnaca man was killed on Monday after falling from a height of four metres while working in a warehouse.

Christakis Ashikkis from Kamares had been working on what is understood to be a scissor lift preparing an order when he fell four metres to his death at around 2pm.

Aradhippou police are investigating the incident together with the labour inspection department.



