August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Main

Haftar warns Erdogan out of Libya

By Reuters News Service00

With the control of vast oil resources at stake, Libyan National Army commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar warned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday to keep his forces out of Libya or face an armed response.

Haftar, who is battling the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, headed by Fayez Al-Sarraj, addressed the Turkish president in a speech to his troops to mark the Moslem holiday Eid Al-Adha. He said that Libya would never accept Turkish occupation, and that it would never be colonised again.

Neighbouring Egypt has threatened to send troops into Libya in support of Haftar if the GNA and Turkish forces try to seize Sirte. Last week, the Egyptian parliament gave a green light for possible military intervention.

“Although Egypt has had limited engagement in Libya’s war this time round a noticeable deployment is likely. Egypt’s military is technically bigger than Turkey’s, yet the Turkish army is far more experienced, better equipped and better trained. Direct engagement between the two is not yet expected, but tensions around Sirte will remain high,” writes strategic consultant AKE International.

Libya’s exports have plummeted to less than 100,000 barrels a day from 1.1 million because hut downs. The NOC has said that neglect and damage from the conflict, which began in 2011 after the ouster of former leader Moammar Qaddafi, means it will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to restore output fully.

Russia in late May, reportedly deployed 14 fighter jets to Libya, and has been flying in mercenaries from Syria and Benghazi. Russian mercenaries have also reportedly deployed to major oil and gas fields, and Moscow has informed the GNA that the Sirte-Jufra front is a red line that cannot be crossed.

Hafar is backed by the UAE, with weapons from France, by Egypt and with private mercenaries from Russia, the Wagner Group, which is close to Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.The GNA is backed by Turkey which has has sent Turkish-backed forces to fight for the GNA,


Related posts

Trump says will ban TikTok; company worth $50bn up for sale

Reuters News Service

Cyprus-Russia tax treaty under discussion in August

Andrew Rosenbaum

CyprusMail

Leptos Armonia Beach Villas: Beauty at the water’s edge

Press Release

Dollar crashes to new low on Fed decision

Andrew Rosenbaum

Venice gets back in business

Andrew Rosenbaum
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign