August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man who attacked his estranged wife with acid jailed for ten years

By George Psyllides0101
Nicosia central prisons

A 57-year-old Limassol man was jailed for 10 years on Monday for attacking his estranged wife with acid last year inflicting injuries to 40 per cent of her body.

The incident took place in November last year in Zakaki. The defendant, a Greek Cypriot, had pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

The woman, a Romanian national, was rushed to Limassol hospital where she was placed on a ventilator before she was transferred to Nicosia general hospital’s burns unit due to the severity of her condition.

She had suffered burns to 40 per cent of her body with her face being particularly affected.

The woman was staying at a friend’s home in Zakaki following a row with the 57-year-old who was reportedly abusive.

At around 9am in the morning of November 6, the suspect visited her and while in the sitting room, he threw acid on her and fled the scene.

Neighbours heard the fracas and tried to help by pouring water on the woman as an ambulance was called to the scene.



Related posts

UK govt launches Brexit info campaign to support British nationals in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Remand for kidnapping suspect

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: as many as 1,000-1,500 could be infected in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Mother who killed son, 12, acquitted on insanity grounds, committed to psychiatric facility (updated)

George Psyllides

Company selected to develop Larnaca port and marina

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Charges being considered against spreader from the US

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign