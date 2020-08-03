August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Men fined €800 each for breaking quarantine

By Staff Reporter00

Two foreign nationals were fined €800 each on Monday for violating quarantine rules after arriving on the island in a yacht last month.

The two men, 42 and 33, should have self-isolated in their boat for 14 days but were caught outside by police at lunchtime on July 30.

The case was filed on Monday morning with the court handing the pair a fine of €800 each.



