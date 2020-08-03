August 3, 2020

Percentage of gambling profits supports those addicted

By Andria Kades017

Around €500,000 has been used on measures aiming to prevent gambling addiction, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides said in response to a parliamentary question, it was reported on Monday.

According to Phileleftheros, one per cent of gambling profits goes towards support mechanisms for young people and addicted gamblers.

Responding to a question posed by Akel MP Skevi Koukouma, Petrides said from this fund, a total of €516,614 has been used by the National Betting Authority while €210,187 remains in the fund, exclusively aimed at preventing gambling and overcoming addiction.

From the funds that have already been used, Petrides said they have gone towards informing the public of the dangers involved with gambling addiction.

Petrides noted that the website https://responsiblegaming.gov.cy contains useful information for gamblers as well as those in their close circle on how to support and guide them so as to avoid ‘problematic involvement’ with gambling.



