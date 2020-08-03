August 3, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for kidnapping suspect

By Andria Kades048

A 34-year-old man was remanded on Monday for six days at Limassol district court in connection with kidnapping and indecent assault against a 31-year-old woman.

The man was arrested on Sunday after the woman reported him for approaching her with his car in the early hours of the morning while she was walking in the street.

Apparently frightened, she hid in a bid to get away from him. However he got out of his vehicle and violently put her in his car.

She claims he indecently assaulted her in the car until their reached the Polemedia area where she managed to get away and contact police.

The man was remanded for six days and faces charges connected with kidnapping and indecent assault.



Related posts

UK govt launches Brexit info campaign to support British nationals in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

Man who attacked his estranged wife with acid jailed for ten years

George Psyllides

Coronavirus: as many as 1,000-1,500 could be infected in Limassol

Nick Theodoulou

Mother who killed son, 12, acquitted on insanity grounds, committed to psychiatric facility (updated)

George Psyllides

Company selected to develop Larnaca port and marina

Andria Kades

Coronavirus: Charges being considered against spreader from the US

Evie Andreou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign