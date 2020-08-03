UK govt launches Brexit info campaign to support British nationals in Cyprus

The Foreign Office has launched a vital information campaign targeting more than one million Brits across Europe with support and advice on steps to protect their rights after the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

It is also offering assistance to those UK nationals who may struggle to complete residency or registration applications through £3 million support fund.

“UK nationals living in Cyprus will receive information about specific actions they need to take to keep their rights and access to services in Cyprus, including around residency, healthcare, driving licences and passports,” an announcement from the British High Commission said on Monday.

The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook, digital media and newspaper advertising in Cyprus – urging people to take necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period.

In addition to this major information campaign, the British High Commission in Cyprus has already been working with community groups and directly with UK nationals to inform and reassure them, it said.

This includes providing information and support through social media, gov.uk, paid advertisements in local media and pop-up booths at Cyprus’ airports.

British Deputy High Commissioner to Cyprus, Ian Whitting, said: “Protecting the rights of UK nationals is an absolute priority for us. That’s why we have been providing advice and reassurance to UK nationals, to make sure they have all the information they need and certainty about their rights.“

Brits in Cyprus are advised to visit the Living in Guides where they can find out about the steps they need to take and get important information about residency, healthcare, passports and driving licences in Cyprus.

The UK Government also announced last year up to £3 million in grant funding for charities and other voluntary organisations to provide practical support to help vulnerable UK nationals who may struggle to complete residency or registration applications – for example those who have mobility difficulties, are disabled or elderly. These groups may need extra help to complete any paperwork in preparation for the end of the transition period.

This extra assistance will build on the support that British Embassies are already providing with more than 775 events with UK nationals since November 2017.

“UK nationals in the EU need to take to action to secure their rights, such as applying for a new residence status or registering for residency in their member state if they haven’t done so already,” the announcement added.

For more information:

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/living-in-cyprus






