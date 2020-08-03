August 3, 2020

UK minister reaffirms ‘strong support’ for Cyprus settlement

The UK Minister for the European Neighbourhood has reaffirmed the British government’s “strong support” for “a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue.”

In a letter to President of the National Federation of Cypriots in the UK Christos Karaolis, Minister Wendy Morton said such a settlement would be based “on the internationally accepted model of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation” and assures that London encourages all sides “to engage constructively and demonstrate they are committed to making progress towards a settlement.”

Morton’s letter comes as a response to a letter by Karaolis addressed to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to mark the 46th anniversary of the Turkish invasion. In his letter, the federation president urged the UKPM to exercise “proactively and constructively” the power he has to “make a lasting difference” in relation to Cyprus.

On Security and Guarantees, the Foreign Office Minister noted that the UK “has always made clear that we are open to whatever arrangements the two sides and other Guarantor Powers can agree to meet the security needs of the two Cypriot communities.”

Morton commented that the events of 1974 continue to cast “a long shadow” over Cyprus. “We remain convinced that the best way to address these issues is through a just and lasting settlement on the island,” she added.

Acknowledging the concerns expressed by Karaolis regarding missing persons in Cyprus, she wrote that is remains “a very sensitive aspect” of the Cyprus problem.

She stated that the UK shares these concerns and commends the important work undertaken by the Committee on Missing Persons in Cyprus, noting that UK authorities remain in regular contact with the Committee to establish how they may further support its work.

“The UK’s commitment to a deal on Cyprus remains unwavering. Ultimately, it is for the sides to agree on the details of any final deal and will require the support of Greece and Turkey and – importantly – successful referenda in each community,” she added.



