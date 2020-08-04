August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 1,352 inspections, 52 booked

By Annette Chrysostomou01

As part of a campaign to limit the spread of the coronavirus 52 premises and individuals were booked on Monday.

According to police, 1,352 inspections were carried out, and nine premises and 43 individuals were caught violating measures.

In Nicosia, 14 individuals were booked, and 174 checks were made.

In Limassol, 504 inspections were carried out, which resulted in two premises and 16 individuals being booked.

In Larnaca, there were 233 checks and four persons were booked.

In Paphos 141 inspections resulted in four premises and nine persons being booked.

Three premises were booked in Famagusta during 194 inspections.

Nobody was booked in the Morphou district, where 106 persons and premises were checked.

In addition, 70 travellers were booked at Larnaca airport and 35 at Paphos airport for failing to fill in the Cyprus Flight Pass.

 



Related posts

Talks to begin with parties after rejection of CETA

Elias Hazou

Lawyer demands transparency in Paphos church dispute

Bejay Browne

Men fined €800 each for breaking quarantine

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Kyriakides urges public to follow the prescribed measures

Andria Kades

Russia initiates scrapping of taxation deal with Cyprus (updated)

Elias Hazou

Larnaca man dies in labour accident

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign