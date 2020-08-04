August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 25 new cases announced on Tuesday (updated)

By Peter Michael05404

Twenty-five new cases of coronavirus were announced by the health ministry on Tuesday, bringing the total to 1,180.

The cases were found among 3,988 tests processed over the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Two cases were found at the central offices of NIPD Genetics, which the company announced in the morning. One of them had a travel history to the UK.

Three cases were from the cluster created by a woman who arrived from the US and has since been placed in isolation, while authorities are considering charging her for spreading the virus. This brings to 17 the number of people she has infected.

One person was found positive to the virus after arriving from Thessaloniki on Monday, while another case was a passenger who arrived form Qatar with a special permit on Monday.

Two more cases were contacts of other cases and were among a group of 3,000 random tests.

There were also another eight cases found from contact tracing, bring the total to 13 from this group of people.

Eight more were found during random checks being conducted across Cyprus, one in Famagusta, one in Paphos, three in Larnaca, and three in Nicosia.

Regarding testing, the ministry said 173 were processed from contact tracing, 1,278 from passengers and repatriated individuals, 981 from private initiative, 303 from random checks in Larnaca, 486 from random checks in Nicosia, 43 from random checks in Famagusta, and 302 from random checks in Paphos.

Negative results were received from 163 tests processed at state hospital laboratories, 40 from 3,000 random checks being conducted in Limassol, 22 from workers returning to their jobs during the second and third phase of lifting restrictions, two from Kato Pyrgos residents, and 197 form individuals tested on doctors’ orders.

Earlier, the ministry said five people were being treated at Famagusta General, the reference hospital, and doctors said their condition was good.



