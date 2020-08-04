August 4, 2020

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: authorities identify nine unsafe mask brands

By Staff Reporter00

Authorities on Tuesday released information on a number of brands of facemasks that are considered dangerous, nine in total.

The masks of Chinese origin do not meet current basic health and safety requirements, an announcement said. Photos of the boxes and brands to aid consumers in identifying the products in questions can be viewed at the link.

They are stamped with the EU safety symbol CE but have not been certified as protective equipment. “Their composition, structure and shape are not suitable,” the announcement said.

“As a result, an excessive amount of particles or microorganisms can pass through the mask, increasing the risk of infection. The products do not comply with the regulation on personal protective equipment.”

The labour inspection department is calling on the public to notify them if they spot the nine brands on the market

Tel: 22405604 or 22405663 or 22405603.

More information the products are registered on the RAPEX website.

http://ec.europa.eu/consumers/consumers_safety/safety_products/rapex/alerts/



Staff Reporter

Related posts

Coronavirus: revised list of countries for travel to Cyprus

Annette Chrysostomou

Two workers test positive at Covid testing lab

Andria Kades

Throwback Thursdays at the Bank of Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Man wanted for shooting and injuring dog

Staff Reporter

Thief caught red-handed

Annette Chrysostomou

Coronavirus: how to obtain a special entry permit

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign